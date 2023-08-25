Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.66 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.73 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.21.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $154.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day moving average is $182.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

