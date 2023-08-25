CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 206.6% from the July 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

CaixaBank Trading Down 0.4 %

About CaixaBank

OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

