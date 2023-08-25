Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $41.62. Approximately 120,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 706,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 64.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Calix by 45.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Calix by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

