Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) CEO Neal M. Kurk Buys 11,250 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) CEO Neal M. Kurk bought 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $99,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

CMBM stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 388,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 680,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $22.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $45.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

