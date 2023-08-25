Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,575 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $554,900,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. 869,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,963. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

