Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $27,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 950,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

