Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $23.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.88. 219,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,020. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.