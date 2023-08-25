Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $32.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.94% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $32,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 776.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 38,634 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.17. 792,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

