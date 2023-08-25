Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,379 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,994 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $520.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.01. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94. The company has a market capitalization of $237.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

