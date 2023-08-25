Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $33,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after buying an additional 114,424 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,195. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.57 and its 200-day moving average is $192.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

