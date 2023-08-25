Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $388.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,633. The company has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

