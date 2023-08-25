Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,313 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.08. The stock had a trading volume of 793,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

