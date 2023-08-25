Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,083 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.73. 543,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,943. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.71 and a 200-day moving average of $238.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
