Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $992.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $720.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $831.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $756.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $766.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $572.22 and a 52 week high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,597. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

