Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,353 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.3% in the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.72. 495,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

