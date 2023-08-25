Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $40,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance
NYSE CP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.21. 194,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,209. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- This Insurance Giant Looks Ready For A Breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.