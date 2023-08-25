CannabisCoin (CANN) Tops One Day Volume of $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $201,194.60 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,043.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00249971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $192.25 or 0.00738188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00537535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00061245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00115142 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

