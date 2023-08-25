Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

