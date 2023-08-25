Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capitec Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

About Capitec Bank

CKHGY traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.75. 10,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. Capitec Bank has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $52.86.



Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

See Also

