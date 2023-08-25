Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capitec Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capitec Bank
Capitec Bank Stock Performance
About Capitec Bank
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capitec Bank
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.