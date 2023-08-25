Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 2.2 %
Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 448,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,500. The stock has a market cap of $789.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.38. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.13 million. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capitol Federal Financial
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.