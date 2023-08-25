Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 448,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,500. The stock has a market cap of $789.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.38. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.13 million. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,338,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,661,000 after buying an additional 1,247,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $10,243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 239.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 945,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 667,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

