Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Up 2,916.7% in August

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 2,916.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

Carbon Streaming stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. Carbon Streaming has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 649.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carbon Streaming will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFSTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carbon Streaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

Featured Stories

