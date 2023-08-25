Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.12 billion and $230.23 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.13 or 0.06334330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00038569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,107,356,401 coins and its circulating supply is 35,058,111,985 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

