Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 68.7% in August

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the July 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carrefour Stock Up 0.4 %

Carrefour stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 38,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,925. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Carrefour Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

