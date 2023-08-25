Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. 1,142,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,615. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

