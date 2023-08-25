Cary Baker Sells 1,485 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $89,411.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, July 13th, Cary Baker sold 361 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $32,439.46.

On Monday, June 26th, Cary Baker sold 312 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $26,763.36.

On Friday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 296 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $29,875.28.

On Friday, June 9th, Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

Impinj Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.08. 249,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,318. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -109.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PI

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.