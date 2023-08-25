Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Director Sanford Robertson Purchases 30,000 Shares

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) Director Sanford Robertson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,475,549.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SAVA opened at $18.40 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $9,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 405.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,746,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,645,000. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

