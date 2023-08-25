Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Director Sanford Robertson Purchases 30,000 Shares

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) Director Sanford Robertson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,475,549.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cassava Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of SAVA opened at $18.40 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
