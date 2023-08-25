Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 443,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 957,957 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $18.40.

Specifically, Director Sanford Robertson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,475,549.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,475,549.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,020.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,812 shares of company stock worth $587,542. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

