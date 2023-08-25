C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,027.48

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,027.48 ($25.87) and traded as low as GBX 135.80 ($1.73). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 137.60 ($1.76), with a volume of 169,590 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

C&C Group Price Performance

About C&C Group

The company has a market capitalization of £534.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,241.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,155.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,027.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

