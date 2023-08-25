CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0434 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $34.97 million and $4.83 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04318992 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $6,254,081.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

