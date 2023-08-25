Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,223,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 788,050 shares during the quarter. Celestica accounts for about 2.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 10.06% of Celestica worth $157,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. 1,443,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,754. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.