CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

