Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 16,083 shares.The stock last traded at $35.60 and had previously closed at $35.50.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,215,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Central Securities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Central Securities by 7.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Central Securities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 16.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 194,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

