Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 42,139 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 469.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $27,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,893,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after buying an additional 781,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,709. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

