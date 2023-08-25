Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $42,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.9% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 604,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,865,000 after acquiring an additional 377,684 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 306,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 143,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $61.90. 1,412,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

