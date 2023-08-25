Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $31,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $20,700,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.7% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,562,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,966,000 after purchasing an additional 95,493 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 178.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.92. 107,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

