Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $37,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.23. 232,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.38. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $134.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.