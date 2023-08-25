Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,839 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $47,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.48. 2,644,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $310.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

