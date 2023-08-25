Cerity Partners LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,864,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $29,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 180,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,701. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at $21,976,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,080,634.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,421 shares of company stock worth $2,376,541. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

