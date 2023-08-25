Cerity Partners LLC Buys 21,151 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $40,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,617. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.05 and a 200 day moving average of $466.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

