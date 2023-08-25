Cerity Partners LLC Buys 24,942 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.88. The stock had a trading volume of 609,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.51 and a 200 day moving average of $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

