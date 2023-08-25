Cerity Partners LLC Buys 258,228 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 611.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $48,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BND traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,749. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $75.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

