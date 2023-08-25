Cerity Partners LLC Buys 8,169 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

