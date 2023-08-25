Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $33,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 418,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

