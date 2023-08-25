Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $50,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. 781,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,184. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

