Cerity Partners LLC Has $37.64 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 255.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387,318 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.65% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $37,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 854,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

