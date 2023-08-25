Cerity Partners LLC Has $42.49 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $42,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $231.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.26. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.