Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $51,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. 285,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

