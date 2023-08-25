Cerity Partners LLC Sells 22,407 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,407 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. 294,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,642. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

