Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair cut shares of Certara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Certara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.13.

Certara stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

