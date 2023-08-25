Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Shares Up 8.7%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CIAFF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Champion Iron
Champion Iron Trading Down 1.2 %
Champion Iron Company Profile
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- This Insurance Giant Looks Ready For A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.