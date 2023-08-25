Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Shares Up 8.7%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIAFF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Champion Iron Trading Down 1.2 %

Champion Iron Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

